Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 89,737 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 135,646 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.19. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIGR. boosted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

