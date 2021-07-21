Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Pure Cycle worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 302,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 169,628 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 50.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

PCYO stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $339.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

