Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Homology Medicines worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

FIXX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $384.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.40. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. Research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

