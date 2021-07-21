Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 387,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $260,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

