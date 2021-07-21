Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $5.45 Million in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 521,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Nuvation Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVB opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -43.48.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

