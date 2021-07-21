Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,308 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Franklin Covey worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of FC stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.50 million, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

