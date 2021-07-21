Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,520 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of NVE worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in NVE by 94.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NVE by 212.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVE in the first quarter valued at $4,304,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.94 million, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.13. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.62.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

