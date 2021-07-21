Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,244 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Lawson Products worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.