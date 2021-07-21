Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,328 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,328 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Select Energy Services worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 138,720 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.