Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 71,351 Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Diamond S Shipping worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $5,262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 82,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Shares of NYSE DSSI opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $393.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.