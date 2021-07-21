Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of ShotSpotter worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 786,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $584.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.35. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

