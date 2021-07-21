Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Daily Journal worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Daily Journal by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Daily Journal by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Daily Journal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $334.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $462.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.74. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $416.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.91.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 234.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

