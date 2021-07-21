Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 12,871 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,871 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of XOMA worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in XOMA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Aegis began coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. XOMA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%. Research analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

