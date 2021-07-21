Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,021,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Geron worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Geron by 4,606.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 961,624 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Geron by 532.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 651,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Geron by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 444,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Geron by 6,572.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 405,427 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $420.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

