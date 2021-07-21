Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.07 ($117.73).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXI. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

GXI stock opened at €84.15 ($99.00) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €92.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

