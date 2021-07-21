GET Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $605,107.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004309 BTC on exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $15.78 million and approximately $605,107.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013619 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00799382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

