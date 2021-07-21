Getty Realty (GTY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Getty Realty has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.860-1.880 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. On average, analysts expect Getty Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Getty Realty Company Profile

