Ghost (GHOST) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001457 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and $82,532.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013480 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.11 or 0.00781051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,919,092 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

