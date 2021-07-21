Ghost (GHOST) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $152,014.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.12 or 0.00824870 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,920,776 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.