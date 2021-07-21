Gifto (GTO) Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $22.51 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013452 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.32 or 0.00785103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

