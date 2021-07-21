Glencore (LON:GLEN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 304.35 ($3.98). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 302.15 ($3.95), with a volume of 40,796,693 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 365.33 ($4.77).

The company has a market capitalization of £40.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 953.47.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

