Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $16.43 Million Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.49% of NuVasive worth $16,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in NuVasive by 21.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 84,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NuVasive by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

