Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 5,139 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,082. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

