Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,166,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,338 shares of company stock worth $22,161,124 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

NYSE:TRV opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

