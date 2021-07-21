Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 768 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.08% of Qorvo worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Qorvo by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 285,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,061 shares of company stock worth $5,069,891. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

