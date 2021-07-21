Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.55

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.55 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.10). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,991 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £20.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.55.

Global Invacom Group Company Profile (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Invacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Invacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.