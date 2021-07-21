Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $28,475.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.95 or 0.00819468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

GSC is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

