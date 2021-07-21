Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 718,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,096,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.32.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.