Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) Shares Up 0.5%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.98. 3,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.