Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,916. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $74.44 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

