GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.25. GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) shares last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

