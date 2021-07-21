GoChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.45 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. GoChain has a total market cap of $19.45 million and approximately $294,742.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006946 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,140,469,814 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,594,822 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

