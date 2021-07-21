Gold Poker 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $13,544.15 and $12.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00104402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00143466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,103.21 or 0.99756334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

