Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $2,414,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 92.4% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

