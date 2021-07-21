Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) vs. Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Head to Head Survey

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84%

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Golden Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -6.62 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 16.07 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -7.97

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Perpetua Resources and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.86%. Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 106.09%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Golden Minerals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

