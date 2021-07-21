Golden Star Resources (GSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at C$2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$313.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.47. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.66 and a 12 month high of C$6.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSC. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Golden Star Resources to C$5.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

