Golden Star Resources (GSS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a positive return on equity of 276.35%. On average, analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

