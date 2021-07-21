Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($19.34). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,455 ($19.01), with a volume of 12,984 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £364.35 million and a P/E ratio of 117.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,367.37.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.34%.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.