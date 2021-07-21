Goose Finance Tops One Day Volume of $80,738.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $80,738.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.20 or 0.00815899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

