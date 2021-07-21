Gossip Coin (GOSS) Hits Market Capitalization of $10,433.19

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $10,433.19 and $19.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

