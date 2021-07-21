Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,851 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 92,493 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.