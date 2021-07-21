Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.