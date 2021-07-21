Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 11,307 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 294.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,550 shares of company stock worth $21,458,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

