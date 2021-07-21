Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 19,297 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 205.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $52.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

