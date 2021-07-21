Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51,647 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 413,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

BBBY stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

