Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST opened at $372.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.60 and a 12-month high of $377.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

