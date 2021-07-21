Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.54.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.24. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

