Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $284.65. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

