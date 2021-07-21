Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 139.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.1% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Verint Systems stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -235.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

