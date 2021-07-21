Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,261,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,412,000 after buying an additional 511,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.